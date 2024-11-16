Monmouth tops Villanova in 40-33 shootout and remains unbeaten against Wildcats

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns and running back Sone Ntoh accounted for three touchdowns and Monmouth upset Villanova 40-33. Monmouth proceeded to score touchdowns on consecutive drives with Robertson throwing a 32-yard touchdown to Josh Derry. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Hawks led 12-7. Villanova went three-and-out before Robertson threw a 19-yard touchdown to Max James for a 19-7 lead. On its following drive, Villanova got within 19-14 on David Avit’s 25-yard touchdown run.

