Monmouth beats West Virginia 73-65 behind Xander Rice’s career-high 30 points

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Xander Rice scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, Jack Collins had 17 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double and Monmouth beat West Virginia 73-65. Collins made Monmouth’s final field goal with 2:58 remaining for a 68-55 lead. Rice missed a free throw with 58.1 seconds left but Collins grabbed an offensive rebound before being fouled. Collins missed two straight free throws, following an offensive rebound, and Seth Wilson made a deep 3-pointer to pull West Virginia within 69-65 with 43.4 left. Rice made two free throws for a 71-65 lead, and Wilson and Josiah Harris each missed a 3-pointer at the other end. Jakari Spence added seven points for Monmouth (1-1), which was coming off a season-opening 72-61 loss to George Mason.

