Money takes back seat to medals as men compete in Olympics. LPGA has pre-Olympic event in Portland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Xander Schauffele, of the United States, walks on the 10th green during a practice round for the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

This is one week where golf is more about medals than money. The Olympics are set for Le Golf National, the course that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. This is the third time for men’s golf in the Olympic program since it returned to the Summer Games in 2016. Xander Schauffele returns as the defending gold medalist. C.T. Pan is back after winning the bronze. Schauffele is a two-time major champion this year. His main challenger figures to be Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The LPGA has the Portland Classic before some of its players head to Paris for the Olympics.

