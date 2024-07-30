Money takes back seat to medals as men compete in Olympics. LPGA has pre-Olympic event in Portland

This is one week where golf is more about medals than money. The Olympics are set for Le Golf National, the course that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. This is the third time for men’s golf in the Olympic program since it returned to the Summer Games in 2016. Xander Schauffele returns as the defending gold medalist. C.T. Pan is back after winning the bronze. Schauffele is a two-time major champion this year. His main challenger figures to be Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The LPGA has the Portland Classic before some of its players head to Paris for the Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.