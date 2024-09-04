‘Mondo’ Duplantis runs the 100 in 10.37 to beat Warholm in an exhibition

ZURICH (AP) — Two-time Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis has beaten good friend Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100-meter sprint, crossing the line in 10.37 seconds at Letzigrund Stadium. Duplantis is a Louisiana-born Swede widely known as “Mondo.” He lined up against Norway’s Warholm, the 400-meter hurdles world record holder, in a duel on the eve of the city’s Diamond League meet. Warholm ran a 10.47. Duplantis is the pole vault world record holder.

