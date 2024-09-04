‘Mondo’ Duplantis runs the 100 in 10.37 to beat Warholm in an exhibition

By The Associated Press
Armand Duplantis, right, of Sweden, crosses the finish line front of Karsten Warholm, of Norway, during a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Buholzer]

ZURICH (AP) — Two-time Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis has beaten good friend Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100-meter sprint, crossing the line in 10.37 seconds at Letzigrund Stadium. Duplantis is a Louisiana-born Swede widely known as “Mondo.” He lined up against Norway’s Warholm, the 400-meter hurdles world record holder, in a duel on the eve of the city’s Diamond League meet. Warholm ran a 10.47. Duplantis is the pole vault world record holder.

