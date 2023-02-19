Monday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
Monday, Feb. 20
NHL

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 5 Kansas at No. 22 TCU, 9 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 16 UCLA, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

