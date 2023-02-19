Monday’s Time Schedule
|Monday, Feb. 20
|NHL
Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 5 Kansas at No. 22 TCU, 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 16 UCLA, 9 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
