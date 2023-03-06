Monday’s Time Schedule
|Monday, Mar. 6
|NBA
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 10 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, WCC Semifinal, 11:30 p.m.
No. 17 St. Mary’s vs. BYU, WCC Semifinal, 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 9 UConn vs. No. 11 Villanova, Big East Championship, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Gonzaga vs. BYU, WCC Semifinal, 3 p.m.
No. 22 UNLV vs. Nevada, Mountain West Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.