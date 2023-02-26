Monday’s Time Schedule
|Monday, Feb. 27
|NBA
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
|NHL
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 9 Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
No. 23 Iowa St. vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 4 UConn vs. Xavier, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Villanova at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Texas vs. Baylor, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.