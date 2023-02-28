Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Breck 65, St. Agnes 54

Grand Meadow 63, Bethlehem Academy 30

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51

Minnehaha Academy 94, St. Paul Como Park 47

Osakis 54, Pillager 31

Randolph 48, Rushford-Peterson 40

Class A=

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43

McGregor 48, St. John’s Prep 39

Verndale 67, Laporte 10

Section 6=

First Round=

Ada-Borup 52, Rothsay 44

Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Battle Lake 36

NCEUH 54, Lake Park-Audubon 53

Section 7=

First Round=

Littlefork-Big Falls 58, Wrenshall 30

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, forfeit

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Goodhue 72, La Crescent 50

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46, Winona Cotter 44

