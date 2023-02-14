Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50
Argyle 54, Albany 28
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42
Bayfield 70, Luck 57
Benton 74, Lancaster 55
Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65
Cadott 61, Augusta 58
Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61
Cashton 65, Westby 45
Colfax 62, Amery 61
Crandon 62, Elcho 60
Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47
Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36
Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62
Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81
Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47
Florence 71, Three Lakes 42
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40
Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63
Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39
Mauston 70, Richland Center 58
Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45
Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52
Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68
River Valley 61, Lancaster 58
Royall 71, La Farge 34
Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58
Siren 57, Drummond 47
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45
St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34
White Lake 78, Butternut 42
