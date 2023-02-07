Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43
Cumberland 62, Amery 41
Deerfield 69, Lomira 52
Edgar 55, Phillips 40
Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46
Escanaba, Mich. 79, Marinette 73
Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55
Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62
Hurley 77, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 58
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 59
Port Edwards 91, Tri-County 22
Rib Lake 75, Gilman 41
Riverdale 71, Wonewoc-Center 28
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33
Warren, Ill. 59, Pecatonica 38
West Salem 72, Holmen 39
West Salem 83, Bangor 53
Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..