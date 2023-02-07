Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sioux Center 55, OT

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Glidden-Ralston 28

Creston 65, Clarinda 54

Davenport, Central 53, Clinton 30

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23

Lawton-Bronson 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Easton Valley 27

Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Cherokee, Washington 28

Seymour 42, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39

South Hardin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 34

West Liberty 64, Benton Community 57

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Boyden-Hull 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grinnell vs. Nevada, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..