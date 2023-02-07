Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18

GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40

Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45

Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Union, Afton vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Bend-Mallard vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..