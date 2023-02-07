Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18
GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45
Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Union, Afton vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Bend-Mallard vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.
