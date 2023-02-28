Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Class 5A State=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny Centennial 60, Waterloo, West 51

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Davenport, North 38

Johnston 70, Southeast Polk 48

Pleasant Valley 43, Valley, West Des Moines 28

