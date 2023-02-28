Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Class 5A State=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny Centennial 60, Waterloo, West 51
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Davenport, North 38
Johnston 70, Southeast Polk 48
Pleasant Valley 43, Valley, West Des Moines 28
