Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 70

Austin 73, Albert Lea 49

Avail Academy 41, PACT Charter 37

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Fertile-Beltrami 52

Barnum 63, North Woods 50

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Orono 58

Bigfork 60, Deer River 36

Blackduck 57, Red Lake 40

Blaine 65, Park Center 59

Bloomington Jefferson 69, St. Louis Park 54

Brainerd 59, Rocori 43

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45

Central Minnesota Christian 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41

Champlin Park 65, Totino-Grace 47

Chanhassen 62, New Prague 56

Chaska 79, Waconia 40

Chisholm 73, Hill City/Northland 25

Climax/Fisher 56, Win-E-Mac 23

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Brandon-Evansville 49

Concordia Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 46

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 40, Shattuck-St Mary’s 32

East Grand Forks 47, Stephen-Argyle 24

Edgerton 77, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 27

Elk River 48, Centennial 41

Ely 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 41

Esko 51, Cromwell 43

Floodwood 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 24

Goodhue 81, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35

Henning 79, Staples-Motley 49

Hermantown 67, Rock Ridge 54

Hills-Beaver Creek 74, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 59

Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mora 50

Holdingford 56, Pierz 44

International Falls 73, Littlefork-Big Falls 38

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 79, Nicollet 44

Kasson-Mantorville 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

Kingsland 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

Kittson County Central 65, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Dawson-Boyd 14

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, Medford 35

Lanesboro 77, Southland 51

Lewiston-Altura 57, Cannon Falls 51

Liberty Classical 38, Hmong Academy 14

Little Falls 43, Braham 38

Luverne 62, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 31

MACCRAY 55, Renville County West 21

Maple Grove 63, Osseo 36

Marshall 71, Pipestone 51

Mesabi East 55, Carlton 27

Mille Lacs Co-op 70, Wrenshall 30

Minneapolis Roosevelt 53, Minneapolis Henry 44

Minneapolis Southwest 54, Minneapolis North 29

Minneapolis Washburn 68, Minneapolis Edison 28

Minneota 61, Lakeview 21

Nevis 52, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 34

New Richland-H-E-G 62, Belle Plaine 55

New Ulm 74, Tri-City United 30

Ogilvie 70, McGregor 29

Pelican Rapids 59, Sebeka 46

Pine City 75, St. Francis 40

Red Wing 62, Rochester Mayo 45

Redwood Valley 49, Paynesville 48

Rochester Lourdes 57, La Crescent 22

Rogers 78, Andover 54

Roseville 76, Irondale 28

Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 33

Sleepy Eye 76, Wabasso 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 49

South Ridge 93, Duluth Denfeld 23

Spring Grove 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Spring Lake Park 91, Coon Rapids 28

St. Agnes 62, Nova Classical Academy 35

St. Paul Highland Park 58, Christ’s Household of Faith 41

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, AC/GE 45

United South Central 64, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 14

Waseca 65, Chatfield 45

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Murray County Central 30

Yellow Medicine East 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59

Zimmerman 77, Big Lake 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cass Lake-Bena vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Jan 30th.

