Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 70
Austin 73, Albert Lea 49
Avail Academy 41, PACT Charter 37
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Fertile-Beltrami 52
Barnum 63, North Woods 50
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Orono 58
Bigfork 60, Deer River 36
Blackduck 57, Red Lake 40
Blaine 65, Park Center 59
Bloomington Jefferson 69, St. Louis Park 54
Brainerd 59, Rocori 43
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45
Central Minnesota Christian 54, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41
Champlin Park 65, Totino-Grace 47
Chanhassen 62, New Prague 56
Chaska 79, Waconia 40
Chisholm 73, Hill City/Northland 25
Climax/Fisher 56, Win-E-Mac 23
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Brandon-Evansville 49
Concordia Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 46
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 40, Shattuck-St Mary’s 32
East Grand Forks 47, Stephen-Argyle 24
Edgerton 77, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 27
Elk River 48, Centennial 41
Ely 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 41
Esko 51, Cromwell 43
Floodwood 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 24
Goodhue 81, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35
Henning 79, Staples-Motley 49
Hermantown 67, Rock Ridge 54
Hills-Beaver Creek 74, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 59
Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mora 50
Holdingford 56, Pierz 44
International Falls 73, Littlefork-Big Falls 38
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 79, Nicollet 44
Kasson-Mantorville 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
Kingsland 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37
Kittson County Central 65, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56
Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Dawson-Boyd 14
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, Medford 35
Lanesboro 77, Southland 51
Lewiston-Altura 57, Cannon Falls 51
Liberty Classical 38, Hmong Academy 14
Little Falls 43, Braham 38
Luverne 62, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 31
MACCRAY 55, Renville County West 21
Maple Grove 63, Osseo 36
Marshall 71, Pipestone 51
Mesabi East 55, Carlton 27
Mille Lacs Co-op 70, Wrenshall 30
Minneapolis Roosevelt 53, Minneapolis Henry 44
Minneapolis Southwest 54, Minneapolis North 29
Minneapolis Washburn 68, Minneapolis Edison 28
Minneota 61, Lakeview 21
Nevis 52, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 34
New Richland-H-E-G 62, Belle Plaine 55
New Ulm 74, Tri-City United 30
Ogilvie 70, McGregor 29
Pelican Rapids 59, Sebeka 46
Pine City 75, St. Francis 40
Red Wing 62, Rochester Mayo 45
Redwood Valley 49, Paynesville 48
Rochester Lourdes 57, La Crescent 22
Rogers 78, Andover 54
Roseville 76, Irondale 28
Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 33
Sleepy Eye 76, Wabasso 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 49
South Ridge 93, Duluth Denfeld 23
Spring Grove 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Spring Lake Park 91, Coon Rapids 28
St. Agnes 62, Nova Classical Academy 35
St. Paul Highland Park 58, Christ’s Household of Faith 41
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, AC/GE 45
United South Central 64, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 14
Waseca 65, Chatfield 45
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Murray County Central 30
Yellow Medicine East 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59
Zimmerman 77, Big Lake 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cass Lake-Bena vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Jan 30th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..