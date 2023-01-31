Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 66, Denison-Schleswig 30

Albia 54, Fairfield 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Unity Christian 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock, Britt 69

Clear Lake 54, Algona 51

Des Moines, North 46, Pella 44

East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, West Central, Maynard 17

East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 30

Forest City 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Grand View Christian 42, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 29

Harlan 43, Winterset 38

Hinton 51, Trinity Christian High School 24

Humboldt 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20

Jesup 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 43

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

Newell-Fonda 85, Manson Northwest Webster 28

Osage 66, Charles City 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, East 43

Shenandoah 67, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

Spencer 52, Cherokee, Washington 51

Springville 70, Alburnett 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Tripoli 20

Waterloo Christian School 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Waukee Northwest 88, Sioux City, West 36

West Nodaway, Mo. 55, Sidney 47

