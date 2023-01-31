Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 73, Springville 33
Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55
Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50
Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52
Charles City 68, Osage 56
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58
Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60
Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36
Consolation=
Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45
