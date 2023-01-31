Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chesterton 42, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Cumberland 39
Coleman 53, Crivitz 20
Heritage Christian 71, University Lake/Trinity 28
Ithaca 62, North Crawford 34
Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67
Sheboygan North 65, Sheboygan South 50
Weston 37, Coulee Christian-Providence 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
