Monday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 4, Breck 2
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Pine Area 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 2, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Eagan 3, Hastings 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, Marshall 1, OT
Maple Grove 2, North Wright County 2, OT
New Prague 5, Waconia 2
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0
Rochester Mayo 8, Mankato West 1
Windom 8, Austin 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..