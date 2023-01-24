Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 62, Rocori 54
BOLD 68, Mayer Lutheran 67
Battle Lake 88, Rothsay 54
Belle Plaine 73, Blake 69
Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, New York Mills 46
Caledonia 93, St. Charles 50
Dawson-Boyd 89, Canby 51
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 69, East Grand Forks 66
East Central 99, Wrenshall 77
Fertile-Beltrami 65, Ada-Borup 61
Fillmore Central 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 53
Floodwood 62, Hill City 61
Holdingford 60, St. John’s Prep 53
Houston 71, Glenville-Emmons 64
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Yellow Medicine East 52
La Crescent 70, Dover-Eyota 33
Lac qui Parle Valley 76, Minneota 74
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Sibley East 46
Lakeview 62, Central Minnesota Christian 54
Lanesboro 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 58
Liberty Classical 81, Academy for Science and Agriculture 11
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 89, Sebeka 58
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 79, Mabel-Canton 49
Mahnomen/Waubun 77, Bagley 45
Maranatha Christian 91, Concordia Academy 75
Math and Science Academy 85, Hmong Academy 27
Milaca 92, Kimball 44
Minneapolis Edison 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 68
Minneapolis North 59, Minneapolis Washburn 56
Minneapolis Southwest 78, Minneapolis South 67
Mora 71, Royalton 44
Mounds Park Academy 71, North Lakes Academy 62
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59
NCEUH 82, Climax/Fisher 39
New Life Academy 68, Trinity 47
Northern Freeze 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 34
Northland 81, Barnum 54
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Winona Cotter 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 88, Adrian/Ellsworth 85, 2OT
Spring Grove 72, Kingsland 37
St. Clair 76, Cleveland 41
St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Agnes 64
St. Paul Harding 102, Hope Academy 56
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 73, Renville County West 62
Two Harbors 73, Cook County 38
Upsala 67, Ogilvie 57
Venture Academy 85, High School for Recording Arts 67
Windom 98, Edgerton 78
Worthington 75, Spirit Lake, Iowa 64
___
