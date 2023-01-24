Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 62, Rocori 54

BOLD 68, Mayer Lutheran 67

Battle Lake 88, Rothsay 54

Belle Plaine 73, Blake 69

Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, New York Mills 46

Caledonia 93, St. Charles 50

Dawson-Boyd 89, Canby 51

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 69, East Grand Forks 66

East Central 99, Wrenshall 77

Fertile-Beltrami 65, Ada-Borup 61

Fillmore Central 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 53

Floodwood 62, Hill City 61

Holdingford 60, St. John’s Prep 53

Houston 71, Glenville-Emmons 64

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Yellow Medicine East 52

La Crescent 70, Dover-Eyota 33

Lac qui Parle Valley 76, Minneota 74

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Sibley East 46

Lakeview 62, Central Minnesota Christian 54

Lanesboro 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 58

Liberty Classical 81, Academy for Science and Agriculture 11

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 89, Sebeka 58

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 79, Mabel-Canton 49

Mahnomen/Waubun 77, Bagley 45

Maranatha Christian 91, Concordia Academy 75

Math and Science Academy 85, Hmong Academy 27

Milaca 92, Kimball 44

Minneapolis Edison 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 68

Minneapolis North 59, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Minneapolis Southwest 78, Minneapolis South 67

Mora 71, Royalton 44

Mounds Park Academy 71, North Lakes Academy 62

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59

NCEUH 82, Climax/Fisher 39

New Life Academy 68, Trinity 47

Northern Freeze 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 34

Northland 81, Barnum 54

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Winona Cotter 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 88, Adrian/Ellsworth 85, 2OT

Spring Grove 72, Kingsland 37

St. Clair 76, Cleveland 41

St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Agnes 64

St. Paul Harding 102, Hope Academy 56

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 73, Renville County West 62

Two Harbors 73, Cook County 38

Upsala 67, Ogilvie 57

Venture Academy 85, High School for Recording Arts 67

Windom 98, Edgerton 78

Worthington 75, Spirit Lake, Iowa 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..