Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 69, Lawton-Bronson 43

Audubon 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60

Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37

Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44

Creston 75, Atlantic 67

Crestwood, Cresco 87, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 59

Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62

Earlham 62, Lenox 57

Emmetsburg 71, South Central Calhoun 60

Fairfield 77, Iowa City High 63

Gilbert 72, Nevada 70

Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39

Independence 81, Waukon 50

Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57

Manson Northwest Webster 52, Cherokee, Washington 49

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, River Valley, Correctionville 55

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59

Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37

Mount Ayr 72, Centerville 47

New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51

North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35

North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45

Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Pella Christian 53, Des Moines Christian 46

Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46

Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59

Roland-Story, Story City 78, Dike-New Hartford 43

Sibley-Ocheyedan 88, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 85, 2OT

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80

St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

Trinity Christian High School 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

Tripoli 72, Postville 60

Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46

Washington 68, Ottumwa 49

Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52

West Delaware, Manchester 58, Monticello 54

West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58

West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34

West Sioux 68, West Monona 62

Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48

Woodbine 56, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64

Frontier Tournament=

Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28

