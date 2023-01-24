Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 69, Lawton-Bronson 43
Audubon 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60
Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37
Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44
Creston 75, Atlantic 67
Crestwood, Cresco 87, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 59
Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62
Earlham 62, Lenox 57
Emmetsburg 71, South Central Calhoun 60
Fairfield 77, Iowa City High 63
Gilbert 72, Nevada 70
Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39
Independence 81, Waukon 50
Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57
Manson Northwest Webster 52, Cherokee, Washington 49
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, River Valley, Correctionville 55
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59
Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37
Mount Ayr 72, Centerville 47
New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51
North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35
North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45
Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Pella Christian 53, Des Moines Christian 46
Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46
Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59
Roland-Story, Story City 78, Dike-New Hartford 43
Sibley-Ocheyedan 88, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 85, 2OT
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80
St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50
Trinity Christian High School 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 42
Tripoli 72, Postville 60
Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46
Washington 68, Ottumwa 49
Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52
West Delaware, Manchester 58, Monticello 54
West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58
West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34
West Sioux 68, West Monona 62
Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48
Woodbine 56, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64
Frontier Tournament=
Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28
___
