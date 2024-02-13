Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caldera 55, Bend 37
Cascade 50, North Marion 27
Coquille 58, Brookings-Harbor 23
Crosspoint Christian 37, Lost River 27
Crow 2, Siletz Valley Early College 0
Huntington 38, Harper 32
Knappa 53, Gaston 7
La Salle 60, Hillsboro 46
Mohawk 39, Eddyville 30
Monroe 58, Reedsport 48
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 22
Redmond 59, Mountain View 56
Riverdale 35, Warrenton 33
Tualatin 38, Lakeridge 18
Wilsonville 85, Hood River 16
