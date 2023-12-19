Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 81, Perry 37

Ankeny Christian Academy 69, Baxter 54

Bedford 63, Stanton 34

Carlisle 60, Indianola 56

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49

Eagle Grove 74, West Bend-Mallard 49

Earlham 43, AHSTW 31

East Marshall, LeGrand 53, South Tama County, Tama 50

Essex 67, Heartland Christian 39

Fremont Mills, Tabor 71, Hamburg 17

Glidden-Ralston 51, Ar-We-Va, Westside 37

Grinnell 53, Creston 49

Hudson 81, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52

Janesville 61, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Sioux 31

Lone Tree 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 37

Manson Northwest Webster 48, Ridge View 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53

North Butler, Greene 59, Nashua-Plainfield 44

North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Belle Plaine 42

Siouxland Christian 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 33

Spencer 59, Fort Dodge 49

Wakefield, Neb. 54, Westwood, Sloan 49

Wapello 78, Mediapolis 40

Waterloo Christian School 79, North Tama, Traer 72

West Branch 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 46

