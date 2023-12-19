Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 81, Perry 37
Ankeny Christian Academy 69, Baxter 54
Bedford 63, Stanton 34
Carlisle 60, Indianola 56
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49
Eagle Grove 74, West Bend-Mallard 49
Earlham 43, AHSTW 31
East Marshall, LeGrand 53, South Tama County, Tama 50
Essex 67, Heartland Christian 39
Fremont Mills, Tabor 71, Hamburg 17
Glidden-Ralston 51, Ar-We-Va, Westside 37
Grinnell 53, Creston 49
Hudson 81, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52
Janesville 61, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Sioux 31
Lone Tree 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 37
Manson Northwest Webster 48, Ridge View 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53
North Butler, Greene 59, Nashua-Plainfield 44
North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Belle Plaine 42
Siouxland Christian 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 33
Spencer 59, Fort Dodge 49
Wakefield, Neb. 54, Westwood, Sloan 49
Wapello 78, Mediapolis 40
Waterloo Christian School 79, North Tama, Traer 72
West Branch 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 46
