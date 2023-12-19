Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 72, AFSA 30

BOLD 69, Mayer Lutheran 57

Cherry 92, Moose Lake/Willow River 56

Eagle Ridge 95, Parnassus Prep 42

GFW 84, Wabasso 73

Glenville-Emmons 57, Schaeffer Academy 55, OT

Heritage Christian Academy 72, Hope Academy 58

Kingsland 63, Lyle-Pacelli 44

Kittson Central 62, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 59

La Crescent 68, Winona 46

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Sibley East 59

Liberty Classical 98, Lincoln 32

Mahnomen-Waubun 78, BGMR 40

Mankato Loyola 69, Immanuel Lutheran 47

Minneapolis Southwest 104, Minneapolis Henry 69

Nevis 80, Park Rapids 53

North Woods 81, Carlton-Wrenshall 66

Orono 93, Richfield 91

Osakis 72, Holdingford 54

Park Christian 72, Fosston 33

Parkers Prairie 54, New York Mills 51

Sacred Heart 63, East Grand Forks 58

Southland 84, Lanesboro 40

St. Charles 89, Randolph 69

Staples-Motley 81, Braham 53

Two Rivers 74, St. Croix Lutheran 69

United South Central 63, Martin County West 48

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, Triton 68

