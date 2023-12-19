Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 72, AFSA 30
BOLD 69, Mayer Lutheran 57
Cherry 92, Moose Lake/Willow River 56
Eagle Ridge 95, Parnassus Prep 42
GFW 84, Wabasso 73
Glenville-Emmons 57, Schaeffer Academy 55, OT
Heritage Christian Academy 72, Hope Academy 58
Kingsland 63, Lyle-Pacelli 44
Kittson Central 62, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 59
La Crescent 68, Winona 46
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Sibley East 59
Liberty Classical 98, Lincoln 32
Mahnomen-Waubun 78, BGMR 40
Mankato Loyola 69, Immanuel Lutheran 47
Minneapolis Southwest 104, Minneapolis Henry 69
Nevis 80, Park Rapids 53
North Woods 81, Carlton-Wrenshall 66
Orono 93, Richfield 91
Osakis 72, Holdingford 54
Park Christian 72, Fosston 33
Parkers Prairie 54, New York Mills 51
Sacred Heart 63, East Grand Forks 58
Southland 84, Lanesboro 40
St. Charles 89, Randolph 69
Staples-Motley 81, Braham 53
Two Rivers 74, St. Croix Lutheran 69
United South Central 63, Martin County West 48
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, Triton 68
