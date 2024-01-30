Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BCLUW, Conrad 54, Belle Plaine 22

Calamus-Wheatland 58, Lisbon 28

Carroll 48, ADM 39

Clarke, Osceola 80, Creston 52

Edgewood-Colesburg 57, Alburnett 40

Hinton 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35

Hudson 50, AGWSR, Ackley 39

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Grand View Christian 37

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47, Washington 32

Newton 38, Nevada 31

Orient-Macksburg 44, Diagonal 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 46, Eagle Grove 36

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 75, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 13

Underwood 46, Tri-Center, Neola 33

Union Community, LaPorte City 47, South Tama County, Tama 25

WACO, Wayland 47, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Tripoli 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Knoxville vs. Eldon Cardinal, ppd.

