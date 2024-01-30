Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BCLUW, Conrad 54, Belle Plaine 22
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Lisbon 28
Carroll 48, ADM 39
Clarke, Osceola 80, Creston 52
Edgewood-Colesburg 57, Alburnett 40
Hinton 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35
Hudson 50, AGWSR, Ackley 39
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Grand View Christian 37
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47, Washington 32
Newton 38, Nevada 31
Orient-Macksburg 44, Diagonal 22
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 46, Eagle Grove 36
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 75, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 13
Underwood 46, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Union Community, LaPorte City 47, South Tama County, Tama 25
WACO, Wayland 47, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Tripoli 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Knoxville vs. Eldon Cardinal, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..