Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 55, Perry 15
BCLUW, Conrad 59, Janesville 41
Carlisle 61, Indianola 50
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Central Elkader 48
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, Hamburg 3
Kingsley-Pierson 51, West Sioux 33
Mediapolis 78, Wapello 22
North Butler, Greene 38, Nashua-Plainfield 35
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Belle Plaine 13
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 68, Lawton-Bronson 25
Westwood, Sloan 74, Wakefield, Neb. 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
