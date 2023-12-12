Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 65, AHSTW 46

Ankeny 73, Indianola 48

Ankeny Christian Academy 83, Meskwaki Settlement School 31

Des Moines Christian 75, Pella Christian 55

Emmetsburg 61, West Hancock, Britt 40

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Alta-Aurelia 54

Lake Mills 87, Central Springs 61

Lynnville-Sully 66, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 32

Maquoketa 75, Grand View Christian 72

Mt Pleasant 83, Benton Community 39

Murray 62, Essex 31

North Union 77, Northwood-Kensett 63

PCM, Monroe 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 46

Panorama, Panora 64, Woodward Academy 28

Regina, Iowa City 58, Tipton 39

Shenandoah 53, Clarinda 48

Sigourney 87, Eldon Cardinal 43

South Central Calhoun 56, Southeast Valley 40

St Ansgar 52, Nashua-Plainfield 44

Underwood 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Waterloo Christian School 86, West Central, Maynard 29

Wayne, Corydon 81, Moulton-Udell 48

West Central Valley, Stuart 74, Paton-Churdan 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..