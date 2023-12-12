Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 65, AHSTW 46
Ankeny 73, Indianola 48
Ankeny Christian Academy 83, Meskwaki Settlement School 31
Des Moines Christian 75, Pella Christian 55
Emmetsburg 61, West Hancock, Britt 40
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Alta-Aurelia 54
Lake Mills 87, Central Springs 61
Lynnville-Sully 66, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 32
Maquoketa 75, Grand View Christian 72
Mt Pleasant 83, Benton Community 39
Murray 62, Essex 31
North Union 77, Northwood-Kensett 63
PCM, Monroe 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 46
Panorama, Panora 64, Woodward Academy 28
Regina, Iowa City 58, Tipton 39
Shenandoah 53, Clarinda 48
Sigourney 87, Eldon Cardinal 43
South Central Calhoun 56, Southeast Valley 40
St Ansgar 52, Nashua-Plainfield 44
Underwood 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Waterloo Christian School 86, West Central, Maynard 29
Wayne, Corydon 81, Moulton-Udell 48
West Central Valley, Stuart 74, Paton-Churdan 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
