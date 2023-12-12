Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 78, AHSTW 57
Ankeny 81, Indianola 35
Ankeny Christian Academy 46, Meskwaki Settlement School 31
Bellevue 61, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 17
Benton Community 71, Mt Pleasant 20
Central Springs 45, Lake Mills 39
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, GTRA 52
Keokuk 73, West Hancock, Britt 40
Keokuk 73, West Hancock, Ill. 40
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Alta-Aurelia 44
Lynnville-Sully 57, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 16
Mediapolis 86, Louisa-Muscatine 31
Morning Star 64, East Moline Christian, Ill. 5
North Cedar, Stanwood 46, West Liberty 42
North Union 52, Northwood-Kensett 47
PCM, Monroe 41, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32
Regina, Iowa City 67, Tipton 42
Sigourney 31, Eldon Cardinal 22
Southeast Valley 49, South Central Calhoun 32
St Ansgar 60, Nashua-Plainfield 30
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Underwood 23
Waterloo Christian School 50, West Central, Maynard 10
Wayne, Corydon 51, Moulton-Udell 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.
___
