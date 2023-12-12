Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 78, AHSTW 57

Ankeny 81, Indianola 35

Ankeny Christian Academy 46, Meskwaki Settlement School 31

Bellevue 61, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 17

Benton Community 71, Mt Pleasant 20

Central Springs 45, Lake Mills 39

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, GTRA 52

Keokuk 73, West Hancock, Britt 40

Keokuk 73, West Hancock, Ill. 40

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Alta-Aurelia 44

Lynnville-Sully 57, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 16

Mediapolis 86, Louisa-Muscatine 31

Morning Star 64, East Moline Christian, Ill. 5

North Cedar, Stanwood 46, West Liberty 42

North Union 52, Northwood-Kensett 47

PCM, Monroe 41, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32

Regina, Iowa City 67, Tipton 42

Sigourney 31, Eldon Cardinal 22

Southeast Valley 49, South Central Calhoun 32

St Ansgar 60, Nashua-Plainfield 30

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Underwood 23

Waterloo Christian School 50, West Central, Maynard 10

Wayne, Corydon 51, Moulton-Udell 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

