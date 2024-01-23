Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Sac County 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 17

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 93, Glenwood 72

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 70, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27

Ottumwa 68, Washington 61

Underwood 56, IKM-Manning 32

Western Christian 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Parkview Christian, Neb. 79, Whiting 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Logan-Magnolia vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Butler, Greene, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.

