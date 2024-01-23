Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
East Sac County 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 17
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 93, Glenwood 72
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 70, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27
Ottumwa 68, Washington 61
Underwood 56, IKM-Manning 32
Western Christian 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Parkview Christian, Neb. 79, Whiting 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Logan-Magnolia vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Northwood-Kensett vs. North Butler, Greene, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.
