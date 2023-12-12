Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 46, Bethlehem Academy 43
Anoka 93, Blaine 71
Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 38
Barnum 48, East Central 47
Browerville/Eagle Valley 74, New York Mills 42
Canby 58, Yellow Medicine East 51
Carlton-Wrenshall 66, Mille Lacs 14
Central 53, Dassel-Cokato 41
Cleveland 56, Martin County West 53
Dawson-Boyd 85, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 38
Higher 89, Prairie Seeds Academy 29
Houston 55, Gilmanton, Wis. 47
Houston 55, Independence, Wis. 47
Kelliher-Northome 105, Lake of the Woods 59
Kingsland 68, Schaeffer Academy 55
Lake City 63, Rochester Lourdes 25
MACCRAY 67, Central Minnesota Christian 54
Mahnomen-Waubun 69, Fosston 61
Math and Science 99, AFSA 35
Mayer Lutheran 67, Mankato Loyola 47
Minneapolis Washburn 76, Mound Westonka 65
NCEUH 70, Bagley 63
New Richmond, Wis. 58, Mounds View 47
New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46
Pine Island 67, Triton 54
Pine River-Backus 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72, OT
Rothsay 73, Climax-Fisher 52
Sacred Heart 89, Kittson Central 59
Spectrum 74, Zimmerman 70
St. Clair 74, GHEC 42
St. Paul Harding 69, Burnsville 59
St. Paul Humboldt 62, Eagle Ridge 51
Upsala 64, Staples-Motley 60
Winona Cotter 48, Alma-Pepin, Wis. 40
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70, Goodhue 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..