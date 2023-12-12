Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 46, Bethlehem Academy 43

Anoka 93, Blaine 71

Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 38

Barnum 48, East Central 47

Browerville/Eagle Valley 74, New York Mills 42

Canby 58, Yellow Medicine East 51

Carlton-Wrenshall 66, Mille Lacs 14

Central 53, Dassel-Cokato 41

Cleveland 56, Martin County West 53

Dawson-Boyd 85, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 38

Higher 89, Prairie Seeds Academy 29

Houston 55, Gilmanton, Wis. 47

Houston 55, Independence, Wis. 47

Kelliher-Northome 105, Lake of the Woods 59

Kingsland 68, Schaeffer Academy 55

Lake City 63, Rochester Lourdes 25

MACCRAY 67, Central Minnesota Christian 54

Mahnomen-Waubun 69, Fosston 61

Math and Science 99, AFSA 35

Mayer Lutheran 67, Mankato Loyola 47

Minneapolis Washburn 76, Mound Westonka 65

NCEUH 70, Bagley 63

New Richmond, Wis. 58, Mounds View 47

New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46

Pine Island 67, Triton 54

Pine River-Backus 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72, OT

Rothsay 73, Climax-Fisher 52

Sacred Heart 89, Kittson Central 59

Spectrum 74, Zimmerman 70

St. Clair 74, GHEC 42

St. Paul Harding 69, Burnsville 59

St. Paul Humboldt 62, Eagle Ridge 51

Upsala 64, Staples-Motley 60

Winona Cotter 48, Alma-Pepin, Wis. 40

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70, Goodhue 42

___

