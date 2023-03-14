Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Mankato Loyola 33, Martin County West 32
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Barnum 55, Cromwell 52
Nevis 80, Swanville 62
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Hancock 42
Henning 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 54
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Cass Lake-Bena 57
Fosston 53, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37
Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58
Class AA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Maple River 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Thief River Falls 78, Pelican Rapids 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..