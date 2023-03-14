Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Mankato Loyola 33, Martin County West 32

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Barnum 55, Cromwell 52

Nevis 80, Swanville 62

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Hancock 42

Henning 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 54

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Cass Lake-Bena 57

Fosston 53, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37

Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58

Class AA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Maple River 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Thief River Falls 78, Pelican Rapids 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..