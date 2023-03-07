Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Venture Academy 95, High School for Recording Arts 67
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Goodhue 60, Rushford-Peterson 50
Section 5=
First Round=
Bertha-Hewitt 66, Sebeka 45
St. John’s Prep 62, Mille Lacs Co-op 44
Upsala 73, Laporte 51
Section 6=
First Round=
Breckenridge 79, New York Mills 47
Ortonville 63, Benson 53
Section 7=
First Round=
Hill City 60, Cook County 44
Section 8=
First Round=
Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Kelliher/Northome 54
Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Bagley 40
Stephen-Argyle 78, Lake of the Woods 48
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Lake City 60, Rochester Lourdes 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..