Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Venture Academy 95, High School for Recording Arts 67

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Goodhue 60, Rushford-Peterson 50

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt 66, Sebeka 45

St. John’s Prep 62, Mille Lacs Co-op 44

Upsala 73, Laporte 51

Section 6=

First Round=

Breckenridge 79, New York Mills 47

Ortonville 63, Benson 53

Section 7=

First Round=

Hill City 60, Cook County 44

Section 8=

First Round=

Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Kelliher/Northome 54

Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Bagley 40

Stephen-Argyle 78, Lake of the Woods 48

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Lake City 60, Rochester Lourdes 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..