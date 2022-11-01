Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 24-26, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12
