Monday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 24-26, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12

