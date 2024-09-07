Monangai runs for a career-high 208 yards and 3 TDs to lead Rutgers over Akron 49-17

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for a career-high 208 yards and scored three short touchdowns to lead Rutgers to a 49-17 victory over Akron on Saturday. The defending Big Ten Conference rushing champion, who has rushed for 369 in two games, tallied on runs of 3, 1 and 2 yards in helping the Scarlet Knights (2-0) post their ninth straight non-conference win. Athan Kaliakmanis also threw for three touchdowns. Ben Finley threw a 32-yard touchdown pass and Jordon Simmons scored on a late 73-yard run for the Zips (0-2).

