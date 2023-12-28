Monangai runs for 163 yards and a TD in Rutgers’ 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Monangai rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to help give Rutgers a 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. The victory gives the Scarlet Knights their first winning season since 2014, when they went 8-4 in their inaugural Big Ten season. The Scarlet Knights opened this season 6-2 but stumbled in November, losing four straight conference games by an average of 20 points. Miami has dropped five straight bowl games after the loss Thursday. The Hurricanes had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs with seven seconds remaining.

