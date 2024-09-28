Monangai runs for 132 yards and a TD, Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Rutgers held off Washington 21-18 on Friday night when Huskies kicker Grady Gross missed a 55-yard attempt as time expired. Rutgers won its Big Ten opener to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Washington (3-2, 1-1) was playing its first Big Ten road game. Washington cut it to three with 1:40 left on Will Rogers III’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston and a 2-point conversion pass to Keleki Latu. The Huskies got the ball back with 35 seconds left, with Gross’ attempt to force overtime sailing wide left. Washington had a 521-299 advantage in total yards, but missed three field goals.

