Monahan expects top PGA Tour players at some fall events

The PGA Tour has a seven-tournament schedule this fall. It’s mainly for players to make sure they get their cards for 2024. But PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he expects top players to be at some of those tournaments. Monahan finds it hard to believe they will sit out for three months after the Ryder Cup. In other golf news, Rickie Fowler is back in the top 50 of the world ranking for the first time in more than two years. As for Sihwan Kim? The guy who keeps finishing last in LIV Golf events has a spot in the PGA Championship next week.

