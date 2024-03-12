Monahan confident in his job and hopeful PGA Tour can strike a deal with Saudis

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t offering any details on negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. But he expresses confidence the tour can strike a deal with the Public Investment Fund and that golf’s fractured landscape can be repaired. He also sounded a confident tone that he’s the best person to lead the way. Monahan held a news conference Tuesday for the first time in nearly seven months. Since then, the tour got a minority investor pumping up to $3 billion into golf. And LIV persuaded Masters champion Jon Rahm to join. Monahan did not set a timetable for an outcome.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.