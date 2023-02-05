Monaco wins at Clermont to pressure Lens in race for 3rd

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has extended its unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 win at Clermont and moved two points behind third-place Lens. Lens managed only a 1-1 draw at Brest. Defender Jonathan Gradit equalized from close range in the 83rd minute for Lens after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot miskicked the ball following a corner. Third place secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season. Second-place Marseille needs to win at home to Nice later Sunday to stay five points behind PSG.

