Monaco wins 2-0 at Clermont to pressure 3rd-place Lens

PARIS (AP) — Monaco won 2-0 at Clermont to extend its unbeaten run to seven matches and move two points behind third-place Lens, which plays later at Brest. Early goals from central defender Guillermo Maripan and striker Breel Embolo allowed fourth-place Monaco to control the game. Strasbourg beat Montpellier 2-0 at home to move out of the relegation zone with striker Habib Diallo netting the first of his two goals after just 13 seconds. In another later game, second-place Marseille needed to win at home to Nice to stay five points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

