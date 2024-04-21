Monaco wins 2-0 at Brest to move into second spot in French league. Leader PSG hosts Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has won 2-0 at rival Brest to move up to second place in the French league behind Paris Saint-Germain. PSG hosts Lyon later Sunday and a win would take PSG a step closer to a record-extending 12th league title. Monaco is mathematically still in contention. Brest dropped to third place and sits two points behind Monaco. Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria and Japan forward Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco. Marseille was at Toulouse in another later game. Rival fans clashed outside the stadium two hours before the kickoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.