Monaco to host the start of the 2026 Spanish Vuelta

MADRID (AP) — The organizers of the Spanish Vuelta say the 2026 race will start in Monaco. The grand tour’s first stage will take place entirely in the tiny principality known for its iconic Formula 1 event. The second stage of the three-week race will also start in Monaco. This year’s Vuelta is scheduled to start in August in Lisbon. The Portuguese capital was the first foreign city to host a Vuelta start back in 1997. The Vuelta has also had starts in the Netherlands and France.

