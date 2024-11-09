Monaco teenagers star in win at Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice and fellow teenager George Ilenikhena added the other goal as Monaco rallied to win at Strasbourg 3-1 in the French league. The Monaco goals came late in the second half as its speed and technique on the counterattack proved too much for Strasbourg. Second-placed Monaco moved three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

