Monaco stays top of French league with 3-1 win over Reims

PARIS (AP) — Ismail Jakobs scored a goal and had an assist as Monaco beat Reims 3-1 to keep the top spot in the French league. Monaco moved one point clear of Nice, which edged Metz 1-0 with a goal from Hicham Boudaoui. Monaco was under pressure after Nice took the provisional league lead earlier Saturday. Nice is one of only two teams still unbeaten in the league, along with Rennes.

