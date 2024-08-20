Monaco signs Netherlands defender Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven ahead of Champions League return

MONACO (AP) — Monaco has signed Netherlands defender Jordan Teze to add Champions League experience to the team ahead of its return to the competition. Monaco says Teze signed a five-year contract. The deal for the right back will reportedly pay PSV Eindhoven 12 million euros ($13.3 million). The 24-year-old Teze played eight games in the Champions League last season when PSV was eliminated in the round of 16 by Borussia Dortmund. Monaco was runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French league last season and qualified directly into the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

