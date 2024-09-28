Monaco scores winner deep in stoppage time to join PSG atop the French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco scores eight minutes into stoppage time to beat Montpellier 2-1 and move level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain atop the French league. Midfielder Lamine Camara curled the ball in from the edge of the penalty area after receiving a pass from Breel Embolo as unbeaten Monaco moved onto 16 points after six rounds. Marseille is also unbeaten but needs to win at Strasbourg on Sunday to join the top two. In other matches Jonathan David scored a hat trick as Lille won at Le Havre 3-0. Nice was held at Lens to 0-0.

