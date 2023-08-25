Monaco scores late equalizer to draw 3-3 at Nantes and stay unbeaten in French league

PARIS (AP) — Myron Boadu scored a late equalizer as French league leader Monaco rallied to a 3-3 draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in the French league. After winning its first two games, the Principality side got off to a really poor start and trailed by two goals after just 14 minutes. Monaco then took a grip on the game and Japan international midfielder Takumi Minamino pulled one back in the 26th minute for his third goal of the season before Mostafa Mohamed restored a two-goal lead for the hosts. France forward Wissam Ben Yedder then scored his fourth goal of the season before Boadu leveled the scoring from close range with a strike into the top right corner.

