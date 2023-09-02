Monaco routs Lens to move 2 points clear atop the French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco does not even need goals from its forwards to beat Lens 3-0 at home and move to the top of the French league. Wissam Ben Yedder fails to add to his league-leading four goals and Takumi Minamino stays on three. And it hardly matters. Coach Adi Hütter’s free-scoring side has 10 points from four games and is two points clear of Marseille in second place. Monaco’s defenders Wilfried Songo and Guillermo Maripan head in corners from Caio Henrique either side of midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s goal. Brest draws with Rennes 0-0 in the Brittany derby.

