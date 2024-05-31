Monaco player Camara suspended 4 matches after covering up anti-homophobia badge

PARIS (AP) — Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara has been given a four-game suspension by the French league after covering up an anti-homophobia message on the team’s shirt during the club’s final league game of the season. The French league’s disciplinary committee said in a statement late Thursday that it sanctioned the Mali international for his refusal to “carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia.” The French league staged its annual campaign against discrimination during the weekend’s final round with each team wearing a badge featuring the word “homophobia” crossed out. Camara taped over the badge during his team’s 4-0 win over Nantes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.