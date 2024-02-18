Monaco misses chance to go second in French league after losing at home. Brest hosts Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has missed the chance to move up to second place in the French league after losing 2-1 at home to struggling Toulouse. Victory would have moved it two points clear of Nice in second place but instead Monaco stayed in fourth place. It means Brest can climb into second spot by beating inconsistent Marseille later Sunday. There were wins for Rennes, Montpellier and Lorient.

