Monaco beats Toulouse and is five points behind Ligue 1 leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Monaco got back to winning ways ahead of its trip to Arsenal next week in the Champions League after beating Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1. Monaco is five points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. The result was a welcomed boost for the Principality side, which lost its two previous games across all competitions. Goals from Wilfried Singo and Breel Embolo sealed Monaco’s ninth win in 14 league matches. Second-placed Monaco has a three-point lead over Marseille, which travels to Saint-Etienne on Sunday. Toulouse is in 10th place.

